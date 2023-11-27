If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Manistee County, Michigan, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Manistee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Brethren High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 27

6:00 PM ET on November 27 Location: Brethren, MI

Brethren, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Onekama High School at Manistee High School