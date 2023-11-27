Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Oakland County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Oakland County, Michigan today, and information on how to watch these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Oakland County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
State Line Christian at Bloomfield Christian School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Bloomfield Hills, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southfield Christian High School at Royal Oak High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Royal Oak, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
