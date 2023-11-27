The Xavier Musketeers (4-2) will host the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-3) after victories in three home games in a row. It begins at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023.

Oakland vs. Xavier Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Oakland Stats Insights

  • The Golden Grizzlies are shooting 43.8% from the field, 6.8% higher than the 37% the Musketeers' opponents have shot this season.
  • Oakland has put together a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 37% from the field.
  • The Golden Grizzlies are the 205th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Musketeers sit at 307th.
  • The Golden Grizzlies' 72.7 points per game are six more points than the 66.7 the Musketeers allow.
  • Oakland has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 66.7 points.

Oakland Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Oakland scored 78.4 points per game last season, 8.5 more than it averaged away (69.9).
  • The Golden Grizzlies gave up fewer points at home (76.1 per game) than on the road (76.2) last season.
  • At home, Oakland made 6.6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.5). Oakland's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (30.1%) than on the road (30.9%) as well.

Oakland Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Drake L 85-77 John Gray Gymnasium
11/20/2023 Loyola Marymount W 74-69 John Gray Gymnasium
11/21/2023 Marshall W 78-71 John Gray Gymnasium
11/27/2023 @ Xavier - Cintas Center
11/29/2023 @ Detroit Mercy - Calihan Hall
12/2/2023 Purdue Fort Wayne - Athletics Center O'rena

