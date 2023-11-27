Pistons vs. Wizards November 27 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, November 27, 2023, the Detroit Pistons (2-9) take the court against the Washington Wizards (2-8) at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and MNMT.
Pistons vs. Wizards Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSDET, MNMT
Pistons Players to Watch
- Jalen Duren puts up 18.0 points, 15.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 2.7 blocks (fourth in NBA).
- Cade Cunningham puts up 22.3 points, 3.0 boards and 8.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Ausar Thompson puts up 6.3 points, 10.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest, shooting 26.1% from the floor.
- Isaiah Stewart averages 14.3 points, 1.0 assists and 10.0 rebounds.
- Alec Burks puts up 16.3 points, 3.7 boards and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 43.3% from the floor and 50.0% from beyond the arc with 3.7 made 3-pointers per contest (10th in NBA).
Wizards Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Kyle Kuzma gives the Wizards 22.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- On a per-game basis, Tyus Jones gets the Wizards 13.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- The Wizards are getting 18.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game from Jordan Poole this year.
- Deni Avdija gets the Wizards 10.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest while delivering 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Delon Wright gets the Wizards 3.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest while putting up 1.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
Pistons vs. Wizards Stat Comparison
|Pistons
|Wizards
|109.7
|Points Avg.
|115.3
|114.2
|Points Allowed Avg.
|122.5
|46.2%
|Field Goal %
|47.7%
|36.4%
|Three Point %
|35.7%
