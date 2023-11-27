On Monday, November 27, 2023, the Detroit Pistons (2-9) take the court against the Washington Wizards (2-8) at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and MNMT.

Pistons vs. Wizards Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 27

Monday, November 27 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSDET, MNMT

Pistons Players to Watch

Jalen Duren puts up 18.0 points, 15.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 2.7 blocks (fourth in NBA).

Cade Cunningham puts up 22.3 points, 3.0 boards and 8.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Ausar Thompson puts up 6.3 points, 10.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest, shooting 26.1% from the floor.

Isaiah Stewart averages 14.3 points, 1.0 assists and 10.0 rebounds.

Alec Burks puts up 16.3 points, 3.7 boards and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 43.3% from the floor and 50.0% from beyond the arc with 3.7 made 3-pointers per contest (10th in NBA).

Wizards Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Kyle Kuzma gives the Wizards 22.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Tyus Jones gets the Wizards 13.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Wizards are getting 18.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game from Jordan Poole this year.

Deni Avdija gets the Wizards 10.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest while delivering 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Delon Wright gets the Wizards 3.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest while putting up 1.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Pistons vs. Wizards Stat Comparison

Pistons Wizards 109.7 Points Avg. 115.3 114.2 Points Allowed Avg. 122.5 46.2% Field Goal % 47.7% 36.4% Three Point % 35.7%

