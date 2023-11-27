A pair of sliding teams meet when the Detroit Pistons (2-14) host the Washington Wizards (2-14) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Pistons are 3.5-point favorites as they look to break a 13-game losing streak against the Wizards, who have lost nine straight. The matchup has an over/under of 234.5.

Pistons vs. Wizards Odds & Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: BSDET and MNMT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pistons -3.5 234.5

Pistons Betting Records & Stats

Detroit's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 234.5 points six times.

The average point total in Detroit's games this season is 226.9, 7.6 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Pistons are 7-9-0 against the spread this season.

Detroit lost the only game it has played as the favorite this season.

Detroit has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -160.

The Pistons have a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Pistons vs Wizards Additional Info

Pistons vs. Wizards Over/Under Stats

Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pistons 6 37.5% 109.8 225.3 117.2 242.3 222.5 Wizards 10 62.5% 115.5 225.3 125.1 242.3 236.8

Additional Pistons Insights & Trends

The Pistons are 4-6 against the spread and 0-10 overall in their last 10 contests.

The Pistons have gone over the total in seven of their past 10 outings.

When playing at home, Detroit owns a worse record against the spread (3-4-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (4-5-0).

The Pistons average 109.8 points per game, 15.3 fewer points than the 125.1 the Wizards allow.

Pistons vs. Wizards Betting Splits

Pistons and Wizards Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pistons 7-9 0-0 10-6 Wizards 7-9 5-8 10-6

Pistons vs. Wizards Point Insights

Pistons Wizards 109.8 Points Scored (PG) 115.5 24 NBA Rank (PPG) 9 0-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-3 0-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 1-5 117.2 Points Allowed (PG) 125.1 22 NBA Rank (PAPG) 29 6-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 1-1 2-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 1-1

