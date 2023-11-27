Pistons vs. Wizards Injury Report Today - November 27
The Detroit Pistons (2-14) have three players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to play the Washington Wizards (2-14) on Monday, November 27 at Little Caesars Arena, with the opening tip at 7:00 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
The Pistons head into this contest after a 136-113 loss to the Pacers on Friday. In the losing effort, Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 31 points.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Joe Harris
|SG
|Out
|Shoulder
|3.4
|1
|0.9
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|SF
|Out
|Calf
|Monte Morris
|PG
|Out
|Quadricep
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Washington Wizards Injury Report Today
Wizards Injuries: Jordan Poole: Questionable (Ankle), Delon Wright: Out (Knee), Ryan Rollins: Out (Knee)
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Pistons vs. Wizards Game Info
- When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: BSDET and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.