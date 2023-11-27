The Detroit Pistons (2-14) have three players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to play the Washington Wizards (2-14) on Monday, November 27 at Little Caesars Arena, with the opening tip at 7:00 PM ET.

The Pistons head into this contest after a 136-113 loss to the Pacers on Friday. In the losing effort, Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 31 points.

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Joe Harris SG Out Shoulder 3.4 1 0.9 Bojan Bogdanovic SF Out Calf Monte Morris PG Out Quadricep

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Wizards Injuries: Jordan Poole: Questionable (Ankle), Delon Wright: Out (Knee), Ryan Rollins: Out (Knee)

Pistons vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: BSDET and MNMT

