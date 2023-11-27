Cade Cunningham and Kyle Kuzma are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Detroit Pistons and the Washington Wizards meet at Little Caesars Arena on Monday (tipping at 7:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Pistons vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDET and MNMT

BSDET and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pistons vs Wizards Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -118) 3.5 (Over: -139) 6.5 (Over: -156) 1.5 (Over: -161)

The 24.5-point total set for Cunningham on Monday is 2.5 more points than his season scoring average.

He has grabbed 3.6 rebounds per game, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Monday's game (3.5).

Cunningham's season-long assist average -- 7.1 per game -- is 0.6 higher than Monday's assist prop bet value (6.5).

Cunningham's 1.9 made three-pointers per game is 0.4 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Get Cunningham gear at Fanatics!

Ausar Thompson Props

PTS REB AST 12.5 (Over: -114) 8.5 (Over: -130) 2.5 (Over: -175)

Ausar Thompson is putting up 11.1 points per game this season, 1.4 less than his over/under on Monday.

He has grabbed 9.8 rebounds per game, 1.3 higher than his prop bet on Monday.

Thompson has averaged 3.2 assists this season, 0.7 more than his prop bet on Monday.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Isaiah Stewart Props

PTS REB 3PM 10.5 (Over: -115) 7.5 (Over: -108) 1.5 (Over: +162)

Monday's prop bet for Isaiah Stewart is 10.5 points, 1.3 fewer than his season average.

He has pulled down 7.4 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Monday's game (7.5).

Stewart has connected on 1.5 three-pointers per game, which equals his over/under on Monday.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: +100) 2.5 (Over: -104)

The 23.5-point prop total for Kuzma on Monday is 0.6 higher than his season scoring average, which is 22.9.

His rebounding average of 5.9 is lower than his over/under on Monday (5.5).

Kuzma's assist average -- 4.6 -- is 0.9 lower than Monday's prop bet (5.5).

Kuzma, at 2.4 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.1 less than his over/under on Monday.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.