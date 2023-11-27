Cade Cunningham, Top Pistons Players to Watch vs. the Wizards - November 27
The Detroit Pistons (2-14) take on the Washington Wizards (2-14) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday at Little Caesars Arena. Ausar Thompson of the Pistons and Kyle Kuzma of the Wizards are two players to watch in this game.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
How to Watch Pistons vs. Wizards
- Game Day: Monday, November 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET, MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Pistons' Last Game
The Pistons dropped their most recent game to the Pacers, 136-113, on Friday. Cade Cunningham led the way with 31 points, and also had three boards and five assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Cade Cunningham
|31
|3
|5
|0
|0
|2
|Jaden Ivey
|25
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Jalen Duren
|13
|13
|4
|1
|1
|0
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Pistons vs Wizards Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Pistons Players to Watch
- Cunningham's numbers for the season are 22 points, 7.1 assists and 3.6 boards per game, shooting 40.3% from the field and 33% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.
- Thompson averages 11.1 points, 9.8 boards and 3.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 1.8 blocks (ninth in NBA).
- Isaiah Stewart's numbers for the season are 11.8 points, 1.4 assists and 7.4 boards per contest.
- Killian Hayes averages 9.2 points, 2.7 boards and 4.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Marvin Bagley III is posting 10.9 points, 1.4 assists and 5.2 boards per contest.
Watch Cunningham, Kuzma and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Cade Cunningham
|21.6
|4
|6.9
|0.8
|0.3
|1.4
|Ausar Thompson
|11.2
|10.1
|2.7
|1.3
|1.7
|0.3
|Isaiah Stewart
|11
|6.7
|1.5
|0.3
|1
|1.5
|Killian Hayes
|9.6
|2.3
|3.7
|0.8
|0.5
|0.8
|Marvin Bagley III
|11.3
|4.6
|1.4
|0.1
|0.7
|0
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.