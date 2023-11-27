The Detroit Pistons (2-14) take on the Washington Wizards (2-14) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday at Little Caesars Arena. Ausar Thompson of the Pistons and Kyle Kuzma of the Wizards are two players to watch in this game.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Wizards

Game Day: Monday, November 27

Monday, November 27 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET, MNMT

Pistons' Last Game

The Pistons dropped their most recent game to the Pacers, 136-113, on Friday. Cade Cunningham led the way with 31 points, and also had three boards and five assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Cade Cunningham 31 3 5 0 0 2 Jaden Ivey 25 2 3 1 1 1 Jalen Duren 13 13 4 1 1 0

Pistons vs Wizards Additional Info

Pistons Players to Watch

Cunningham's numbers for the season are 22 points, 7.1 assists and 3.6 boards per game, shooting 40.3% from the field and 33% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Thompson averages 11.1 points, 9.8 boards and 3.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 1.8 blocks (ninth in NBA).

Isaiah Stewart's numbers for the season are 11.8 points, 1.4 assists and 7.4 boards per contest.

Killian Hayes averages 9.2 points, 2.7 boards and 4.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Marvin Bagley III is posting 10.9 points, 1.4 assists and 5.2 boards per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Cade Cunningham 21.6 4 6.9 0.8 0.3 1.4 Ausar Thompson 11.2 10.1 2.7 1.3 1.7 0.3 Isaiah Stewart 11 6.7 1.5 0.3 1 1.5 Killian Hayes 9.6 2.3 3.7 0.8 0.5 0.8 Marvin Bagley III 11.3 4.6 1.4 0.1 0.7 0

