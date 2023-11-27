The Detroit Pistons (2-14) will try to break a 13-game losing streak when they host the Washington Wizards (2-14) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023 as 3.5-point favorites. The Wizards have lost nine games in a row.

Pistons vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 27, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSDET and MNMT

BSDET and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Pistons vs. Wizards Score Prediction

Prediction: Pistons 119 - Wizards 115

Pistons vs Wizards Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Pistons vs. Wizards

Pick ATS: Pistons (- 3.5)

Pistons (- 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pistons (-4.5)

Pistons (-4.5) Pick OU: Under (234.5)



Under (234.5) Computer Predicted Total: 233.8

Both the Pistons and the Wizards have covered the spread 43.8% of the time this year, resulting in a 7-9-0 ATS record for the Pistons and a 7-9-0 mark for the Wizards.

Washington and its opponents have combined to go over the total in 62.5% of its games this season (10 of 16), the same percentage as Detroit and its opponents (10 of 16).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Pistons are 0-1, while the Wizards are 1-13 as moneyline underdogs.

Pistons Performance Insights

Offensively, the Pistons are posting 109.8 points per game (24th-ranked in league). They are surrendering 117.2 points per contest at the other end (22nd-ranked).

With 41.5 rebounds allowed per game, Detroit ranks fourth-best in the league. It ranks eighth in the league by grabbing 45.7 boards per contest.

The Pistons rank 10th in the NBA with 26.5 dimes per contest.

In terms of turnovers, Detroit is getting beat at both ends of the court, as it ranks second-worst in the league in turnovers (16.6 per game) and third-worst in forced turnovers (11.6 per contest).

The Pistons are averaging 10.1 treys per game (second-worst in NBA), and they own a 35.3% three-point percentage (19th-ranked).

