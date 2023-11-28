Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Alger County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Alger County, Michigan today, we've got you covered here.
Alger County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Superior Central High School at Engadine High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Engadine, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Norway High School at Munising High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Munising, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
