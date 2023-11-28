Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Allegan County, Michigan? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

Allegan County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Saugatuck High School at Hopkins High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

7:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Hopkins, MI

Hopkins, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Holland Christian High School at Covenant Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

7:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Michigan Lutheran High School at Martin High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

7:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Martin, MI

Martin, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Fennville High School at Bloomingdale High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

7:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Bloomingdale, MI

Bloomingdale, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

West Ottawa High School at Godwin Heights School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on November 28

7:15 PM ET on November 28 Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakewood High School at Plainwell High School