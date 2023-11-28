Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bay County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Bay County, Michigan? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Bay County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Freeland High School at Bay City Western High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Auburn, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bay City Central High School at Traverse City West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Traverse City, MI
- Conference: Saginaw Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Garber High School at Nouvel Catholic Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Saginaw, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John Glenn High School - Bay City at All Saints Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Bay City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
