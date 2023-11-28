Bucks vs. Heat Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 28
The Miami Heat (10-7) are slight underdogs (by 2.5 points) to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (12-5) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Bucks vs. Heat Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: Kaseya Center
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bucks vs. Heat Score Prediction
- Prediction: Heat 115 - Bucks 113
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Bucks vs Heat Additional Info
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Heat
- Pick ATS: Heat (+ 2.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Heat (-2.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (226.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 227.7
- The Heat have an 8-9-0 ATS record this season compared to the 6-11-0 mark from the Bucks.
- Miami covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point underdog or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Milwaukee covers as a favorite of 2.5 or more (30.8%).
- Milwaukee and its opponents have gone over the point total 58.8% of the time this season (10 out of 17). That's more often than Miami and its opponents have (seven out of 17).
- The Bucks have a .750 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (12-4) this season, better than the .286 winning percentage for the Heat as a moneyline underdog (2-5).
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Bucks with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Bucks Performance Insights
- The Bucks sport a top-five offense this year, ranking third-best in the league with 120.4 points per game. At the other end of the court, they rank 23rd with 117.5 points allowed per contest.
- With 43.8 rebounds per game, Milwaukee ranks 20th in the NBA. It cedes 44.8 rebounds per contest, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- So far this season, the Bucks rank 25th in the league in assists, putting up 24.4 per game.
- Milwaukee, who ranks 12th in the league with 13.2 turnovers per game, is forcing 12.3 turnovers per contest, which is fifth-worst in the NBA.
- This year, the Bucks are draining 14 three-pointers per game (seventh-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 37.4% (seventh-ranked) from three-point land.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Heat Performance Insights
- At 109.8 points scored per game and 107.8 points allowed, the Heat are 24th in the NBA offensively and sixth defensively.
- At 41.4 rebounds per game and 43.5 rebounds conceded, Miami is 25th and 11th in the league, respectively.
- The Heat are 17th in the NBA in assists (25.6 per game) in 2023-24.
- In 2023-24, Miami is seventh in the league in turnovers committed (12.6 per game) and second-best in turnovers forced (15.8).
- Beyond the arc, the Heat are 14th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12.6). They are fifth-best in 3-point percentage at 37.8%.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.