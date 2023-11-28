Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Emmet County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
If you live in Emmet County, Michigan and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Emmet County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. Michael Academy at Alanson High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Alanson, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northern Michigan Christian Academy at Forest Area High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Fife Lake, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mancelona High School at Harbor Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Harbor Springs, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Petoskey High School at Grayling High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Grayling, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.