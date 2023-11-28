If you live in Genesee County, Michigan and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Genesee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

St Thomas More Academy at Oakdale Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 28

6:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Waterford, MI

Waterford, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Mt Morris High School at Clio High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

7:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Clio, MI

Clio, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Linden High School at Avondale High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

7:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Auburn Hills, MI

Auburn Hills, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Kearsley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

7:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Flint, MI

Flint, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Fenton High School at Chesaning High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

7:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Chesaning, MI

Chesaning, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

LakeVille Memorial High School at North Branch High School