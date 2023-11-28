Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Gratiot County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Gratiot County, Michigan has high school basketball games on the docket today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Gratiot County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ithaca High School at St Charles High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: St. Charles, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clare High School at Alma High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Alma, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Breckenridge High School at Calvary Baptist Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Midland, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ashley High School at Caseville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Caseville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
