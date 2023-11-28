We have high school basketball competition in Hillsdale County, Michigan today, and information on how to watch these games is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hillsdale County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Waldron High School at Sand Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

7:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Sand Creek, MI

Sand Creek, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Pittsford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

7:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Pittsford, MI

Pittsford, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Reading High School at Camden-Frontier High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

7:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Camden, MI

Camden, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Jonesville High School at Arbor Preparatory High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

7:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Ypsilanti, MI

Ypsilanti, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

North Adams-Jerome High School at Will Carleton Academy