If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Iosco County, Michigan, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Iosco County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Oscoda High School at Au Gres-Sims High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 28

6:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Au Gres, MI

Au Gres, MI Conference: North Star League

North Star League How to Stream: Watch Here

Alcona Community High School at Tawas Area High School