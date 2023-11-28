Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Isabella County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Isabella County, Michigan. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Isabella County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Beal City High School at Morley Stanwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Morley, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
H. H. Dow High School at Mount Pleasant High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Mt. Pleasant, MI
- Conference: Saginaw Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Big Rapids High School at Shepherd High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Shepherd, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
