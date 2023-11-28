Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Jackson County, Michigan? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Jackson County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Concord High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Concord, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwest High School at Tecumseh High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Tecumseh, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Parma Western High School at Jackson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Jackson, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leslie High School at Springport High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Springport, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
