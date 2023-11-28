Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kalkaska County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball competition in Kalkaska County, Michigan today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kalkaska County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kalkaska High School at Islanders
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Cedarville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northern Michigan Christian Academy at Forest Area High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Fife Lake, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.