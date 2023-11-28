There is high school basketball competition in Kalkaska County, Michigan today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Kalkaska County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Kalkaska High School at Islanders

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 28

5:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Cedarville, MI

Cedarville, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Northern Michigan Christian Academy at Forest Area High School