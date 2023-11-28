Searching for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Kent County, Michigan today? We've got what you need.

Kent County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School at Grandville High School

  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 28
  • Location: Grandville, MI
  • Conference: OK Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Holland Christian High School at Covenant Christian High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
  • Location: Grand Rapids, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Michigan Lutheran High School at Martin High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
  • Location: Martin, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cedar Springs High School at Sparta High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
  • Location: Sparta, MI
  • Conference: OK Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Union High School at Loy Norrix High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
  • Location: Kalamazoo, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Ravenna High School at Kent City High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
  • Location: Kent City, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Rockford High School at East Grand Rapids High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
  • Location: Grand Rapids, MI
  • Conference: OK Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Wyoming Tri-unity Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
  • Location: Wyoming, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Calvin Christian High School at Kalamazoo Christian High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
  • Location: Kalamazoo, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Greenville High School at Kenowa Hills High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
  • Location: Grand Rapids, MI
  • Conference: OK Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

West Ottawa High School at Godwin Heights School

  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on November 28
  • Location: Grand Rapids, MI
  • Conference: OK Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

