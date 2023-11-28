Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lapeer County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Lapeer County, Michigan today, and info on how to stream these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lapeer County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Almont High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Almont, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ecorse Community High School at Imlay City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Imlay City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
LakeVille Memorial High School at North Branch High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: North Branch, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dryden High School at Brown City High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Brown City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
