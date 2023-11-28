Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lenawee County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
If you reside in Lenawee County, Michigan and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Lenawee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clinton High School at Manchester High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Manchester, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Morenci Area High School at Ida High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Ida, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waldron High School at Sand Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Sand Creek, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwest High School at Tecumseh High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Tecumseh, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Madison High School - Adrian at Erie-Mason High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Erie, MI
- Conference: Tri County
- How to Stream: Watch Here
