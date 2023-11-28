If you live in Livingston County, Michigan and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Livingston County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Charlotte High School at Fowlerville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

Location: Fowlerville, MI

Fowlerville, MI Conference: Capital Area

Capital Area How to Stream: Watch Here

Webberville Community High School at Whitmore Lake High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

Location: Whitmore Lake, MI

Whitmore Lake, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Greenhills School at Pinckney High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

Location: Pinckney, MI

Pinckney, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Charyl Stockwell Preparatory Academy