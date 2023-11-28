Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Macomb County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Macomb County, Michigan? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Macomb County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lakeview High School - St. Clair Shores at South Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: St. Clair Shores, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Parkway Christian School at Inter-City Baptist High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Allen Park, MI
- Conference: Michigan Independent
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Armada High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Armada, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Port Huron High School at Romeo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Washington, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincoln High School - Warren at Dakota High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Macomb Township, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Clintondale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Clinton Township, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
