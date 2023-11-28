Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marquette County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Marquette County, Michigan today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Marquette County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
L'Anse High School at Republic-Michigamme High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Republic, MI
- Conference: Copper Mountain
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gladstone High School at Marquette Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Marquette, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Iron County High School at Ishpeming High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Ishpeming, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Negaunee High School at Kingsford High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Kingsford, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
