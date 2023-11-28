Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mason County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Mason County, Michigan today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Mason County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Manistee High School at Mason County Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Scottville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mason County Eastern High School at Traverse City Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Traverse City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
