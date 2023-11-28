High school basketball is on the schedule today in Mecosta County, Michigan, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Mecosta County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Beal City High School at Morley Stanwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

7:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Morley, MI

Morley, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Big Rapids High School at Shepherd High School