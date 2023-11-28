How to Watch Michigan State vs. Georgia Southern on TV or Live Stream - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-6) will aim to end a five-game road losing streak when visiting the Michigan State Spartans (3-3) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center, airing at 6:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network.
Michigan State vs. Georgia Southern Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan
- TV: Big Ten Network
Michigan State Stats Insights
- The Spartans are shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points lower than the 50% the Eagles allow to opponents.
- The Spartans are the 97th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles rank 329th.
- The Spartans score 12 fewer points per game (73) than the Eagles give up (85).
Michigan State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Michigan State averaged 70.6 points per game when playing at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 69 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Spartans surrendered 61.4 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 72.
- In terms of three-point shooting, Michigan State fared better in home games last season, making 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 41.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 40.3% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Michigan State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Butler
|W 74-54
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|11/19/2023
|Alcorn State
|W 81-49
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|11/23/2023
|Arizona
|L 74-68
|Acrisure Arena
|11/28/2023
|Georgia Southern
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|12/5/2023
|Wisconsin
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Nebraska
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
