The Michigan State Spartans (3-3) welcome in the Georgia Southern Eagles (0-6) after victories in three straight home games. It starts at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Michigan State vs. Georgia Southern matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Michigan State vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Michigan State vs. Georgia Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Michigan State Moneyline Georgia Southern Moneyline BetMGM Michigan State (-28.5) 137.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Michigan State (-27.5) 138.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Michigan State vs. Georgia Southern Betting Trends

Michigan State has covered twice in five games with a spread this season.

Games featuring the Spartans have gone over the point total just once this season.

Georgia Southern has a record of just 1-4-0 against the spread this year.

In the Eagles' five chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Michigan State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 Michigan State is ninth-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2000), much higher than its computer rankings (33rd).

With odds of +2000, Michigan State has been given a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship.

