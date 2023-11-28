The Michigan State Spartans (1-2) meet the Georgia Southern Eagles (0-3) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. This contest is available on BTN.

Michigan State vs. Georgia Southern Game Information

Michigan State Top Players (2022-23)

  • A.J Hoggard: 12.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 5.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Joey Hauser: 14.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Tyson Walker: 14.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jaden: 9.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Mady Sissoko: 5.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

Georgia Southern Top Players (2022-23)

  • Andrei Savrasov: 14.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jalen Finch: 10.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Tyren Moore: 9.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Carlos Curry: 7.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Kamari Brown: 7.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

Michigan State vs. Georgia Southern Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Michigan State Rank Michigan State AVG Georgia Southern AVG Georgia Southern Rank
191st 70.9 Points Scored 68.4 266th
112th 67.9 Points Allowed 66.7 73rd
156th 32.1 Rebounds 32.1 156th
280th 7.3 Off. Rebounds 8.5 189th
182nd 7.4 3pt Made 6.3 288th
70th 14.6 Assists 10.4 346th
36th 10.3 Turnovers 10.8 72nd

