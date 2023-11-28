The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-6) are heavy underdogs (+26.5) as they try to break a five-game road losing streak when they take on the No. 21 Michigan State Spartans (3-3) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. The contest airs at 6:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network. The matchup has an over/under set at 137.5 points.

Michigan State vs. Georgia Southern Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Where: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Michigan State -26.5 137.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Michigan State Betting Records & Stats

In two games this season, Michigan State and its opponents have combined to score more than 137.5 points.

The average total in Michigan State's games this season is 136.5, one point fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Spartans are 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

Michigan State has put together a 2-3-0 ATS record this season compared to the 1-4-0 mark of Georgia Southern.

Michigan State vs. Georgia Southern Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Michigan State 2 40% 73 143.3 63.5 148.5 144.3 Georgia Southern 4 80% 70.3 143.3 85 148.5 143.5

Additional Michigan State Insights & Trends

The Spartans average 73 points per game, 12 fewer points than the 85 the Eagles allow.

Michigan State vs. Georgia Southern Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 26.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Michigan State 2-3-0 0-1 1-4-0 Georgia Southern 1-4-0 0-0 3-2-0

Michigan State vs. Georgia Southern Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Michigan State Georgia Southern 12-2 Home Record 12-4 4-7 Away Record 3-11 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 70.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.8 69 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.6 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

