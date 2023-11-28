There is high school basketball action in Midland County, Michigan today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available right here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Midland County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Meridian Early College High School at Ogemaw Heights High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

7:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: West Branch, MI

West Branch, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

H. H. Dow High School at Mount Pleasant High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

7:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Mt. Pleasant, MI

Mt. Pleasant, MI Conference: Saginaw Valley

Saginaw Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Breckenridge High School at Calvary Baptist Academy