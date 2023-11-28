Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Midland County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Midland County, Michigan today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available right here.
Midland County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Meridian Early College High School at Ogemaw Heights High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: West Branch, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
H. H. Dow High School at Mount Pleasant High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Mt. Pleasant, MI
- Conference: Saginaw Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Breckenridge High School at Calvary Baptist Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Midland, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
