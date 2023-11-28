Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Newaygo County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Newaygo County, Michigan has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and info on how to stream them is available here.
Newaygo County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Baldwin High School at White Cloud High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: White Cloud, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Walkerville High School at Hesperia Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Hesperia, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fremont High School at Shelby High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Shelby, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
