Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Oakland County, Michigan. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Oakland County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Oakland Christian High School at Our Lady Of The Lakes High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 28

6:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Waterford, MI

Waterford, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

St Thomas More Academy at Oakdale Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 28

6:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Waterford, MI

Waterford, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Rochester High School at Athens High School - Troy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

7:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Troy, MI

Troy, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

Linden High School at Avondale High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

7:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Auburn Hills, MI

Auburn Hills, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Oxford High School at Lake Orion High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

7:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Lake Orion, MI

Lake Orion, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakeland High School at Holly High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

7:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Holly, MI

Holly, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Walled Lake Central High School at Notre Dame Preparatory School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

7:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Pontiac, MI

Pontiac, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Clawson High School at Annapolis High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

7:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Dearborn Heights, MI

Dearborn Heights, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Shrine Catholic High School at Roeper High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

7:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Bloomfield Hills, MI

Bloomfield Hills, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Durand Area High School at Brandon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

7:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Ortonville, MI

Ortonville, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Berkley High School at Novi High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

7:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Novi, MI

Novi, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Franklin High School at South Lyon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

7:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: South Lyon, MI

South Lyon, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Hazel Park High School at Pontiac High School