Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ogemaw County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
In Ogemaw County, Michigan, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Info on how to stream them is available here.
Ogemaw County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Meridian Early College High School at Ogemaw Heights High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: West Branch, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
