Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Osceola County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Osceola County, Michigan today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Osceola County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Marion High School at Montabella High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Blanchard, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Farwell High School at Evart High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Evart, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McBain High School at Reed City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Reed City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.