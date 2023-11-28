Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Joseph County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Saint Joseph County, Michigan? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Saint Joseph County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Three Rivers High School at South Haven High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: South Haven, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
