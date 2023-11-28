The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Wayne County, Michigan today, we've got you covered.

Wayne County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Detroit Cristo Rey High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 28
  • Location: Detroit, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Summit Academy North High School at Star International Academy

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 28
  • Location: Dearborn Heights, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Central Academy High School at Trillium Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
  • Location: Taylor, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Edsel Ford High School at Fordson High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
  • Location: Dearborn, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Parkway Christian School at Inter-City Baptist High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
  • Location: Allen Park, MI
  • Conference: Michigan Independent
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Ecorse Community High School at Imlay City High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
  • Location: Imlay City, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Clawson High School at Annapolis High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
  • Location: Dearborn Heights, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Saline High School at Salem High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
  • Location: Canton, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Franklin High School at South Lyon High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
  • Location: South Lyon, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Southgate Anderson High School at Crestwood High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
  • Location: Dearborn Heights, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Churchill High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
  • Location: Livonia, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Henry Ford Academy at Milan High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
  • Location: Milan, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Riverview Community High School at Trenton High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
  • Location: Trenton, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Grosse Pointe South High School at Loyola High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
  • Location: Detroit, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Cabrini High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
  • Location: Allen Park, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lincoln Park High School at Garden City High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
  • Location: Garden City, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Robichaud High School at Taylor Preparatory High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
  • Location: Taylor, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Dearborn High School at Northville High School

  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on November 28
  • Location: Northville, MI
  • Conference: Kensington Lakes
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

