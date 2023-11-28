Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wexford County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Wexford County, Michigan, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wexford County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Manton High School at Kingsley Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Kingsley, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carrollton High School at Cadillac High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Cadillac, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.