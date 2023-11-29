Alex DeBrincat Game Preview: Red Wings vs. Rangers - November 29
Alex DeBrincat and the Detroit Red Wings will be in action on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New York Rangers. Does a wager on DeBrincat intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.
Alex DeBrincat vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)
Red Wings vs Rangers Game Info
|Red Wings vs Rangers Odds/Over/Under
|Red Wings vs Rangers Prediction
|Red Wings vs Rangers Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Wings vs Rangers Player Props
DeBrincat Season Stats Insights
- DeBrincat has averaged 17:51 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +7).
- In DeBrincat's 20 games played this season he's scored in eight of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.
- DeBrincat has a point in 12 of 20 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.
- In eight of 20 games this season, DeBrincat has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.
- DeBrincat has an implied probability of 57.1% to exceed his point total based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 35.7% of DeBrincat going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
DeBrincat Stats vs. the Rangers
- The Rangers have given up 49 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (+17) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New York
|20
|Games
|4
|20
|Points
|2
|12
|Goals
|0
|8
|Assists
|2
