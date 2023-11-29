The Detroit Red Wings, Andrew Copp among them, play the New York Rangers on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, at Madison Square Garden. Prop bets for Copp in that upcoming Red Wings-Rangers matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Andrew Copp vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Red Wings vs Rangers Game Info

Copp Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Copp has a plus-minus of -2, while averaging 17:31 on the ice per game.

In four of 20 games this year, Copp has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In six of 20 games this year, Copp has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Copp has had an assist twice this year in 20 games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

Copp's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 40% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 28.6% of Copp going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Copp Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have conceded 49 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +17.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 20 Games 4 7 Points 4 5 Goals 2 2 Assists 2

