Ausar Thompson and the Detroit Pistons face the Los Angeles Lakers at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Thompson put up 16 points and two steals in his most recent game, which ended in a 126-107 loss versus the Wizards.

In this piece we'll break down Thompson's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Ausar Thompson Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.4 11.4 Rebounds 7.5 9.5 9.6 Assists 2.5 3.1 2.5 PRA -- 24 23.5 PR -- 20.9 21



Ausar Thompson Insights vs. the Lakers

Thompson is responsible for taking 11.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.2 per game.

The Pistons rank 17th in possessions per game with 103. His opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 102.7 possessions per contest.

Conceding 113.7 points per contest, the Lakers are the 17th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

Conceding 44.7 rebounds per contest, the Lakers are the 21st-ranked squad in the NBA.

Giving up 26.7 assists per game, the Lakers are the 21st-ranked team in the league.

