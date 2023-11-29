Cade Cunningham could make a big impact for the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Los Angeles Lakers.

Cunningham, in his last action, had 26 points and seven assists in a 126-107 loss to the Wizards.

Let's look at Cunningham's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Cade Cunningham Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 22.2 21.6 Rebounds 3.5 3.7 4.2 Assists 6.5 7.1 7.0 PRA -- 33 32.8 PR -- 25.9 25.8 3PM 1.5 1.9 1.6



Cade Cunningham Insights vs. the Lakers

Cunningham is responsible for attempting 22.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 20.1 per game.

Cunningham is averaging 5.9 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 20.4% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Pistons rank 17th in possessions per game with 103. His opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 102.7 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Lakers have conceded 113.7 points per game, which is 17th-best in the NBA.

Allowing 44.7 rebounds per contest, the Lakers are the 21st-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of assists, the Lakers are ranked 21st in the league, giving up 26.7 per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Lakers have given up 14 makes per game, 26th in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.