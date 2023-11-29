How to Watch Central Michigan vs. Ohio State on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1) will try to extend a four-game winning run when hosting the Central Michigan Chippewas (2-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Value City Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.
Central Michigan vs. Ohio State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Central Michigan Stats Insights
- The Chippewas are shooting 43.2% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 40.6% the Buckeyes' opponents have shot this season.
- Central Michigan has put together a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40.6% from the field.
- The Buckeyes are the rebounding team in the country, the Chippewas rank 190th.
- The Chippewas score an average of 64.8 points per game, only 0.4 fewer points than the 65.2 the Buckeyes allow.
- When it scores more than 65.2 points, Central Michigan is 2-1.
Central Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Central Michigan scored 68.7 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 61.8.
- The Chippewas conceded 71.6 points per game at home last season, and 75.1 on the road.
- At home, Central Michigan sunk 6.4 trifectas per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged on the road (5.8). Central Michigan's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (30.8%) than on the road (28.3%).
Central Michigan Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|@ South Florida
|W 68-63
|Yuengling Center
|11/20/2023
|Siena
|W 70-56
|Ocean Center
|11/21/2023
|Stetson
|L 71-61
|Ocean Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Ohio State
|-
|Value City Arena
|12/6/2023
|Valparaiso
|-
|McGuirk Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Creighton
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
