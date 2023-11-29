The Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1) will look to extend a four-game win streak when they host the Central Michigan Chippewas (2-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Value City Arena as heavy, 23.5-point favorites. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network. The matchup has a point total of 141.5.

Central Michigan vs. Ohio State Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Value City Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Ohio State -23.5 141.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chippewas Betting Records & Stats

Central Michigan and its opponents have combined to score more than 141.5 points twice this season.

Central Michigan has had an average of 139.3 points scored in its games so far this season, 2.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Central Michigan are 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

Ohio State has covered the spread less often than Central Michigan this season, recording an ATS record of 1-4-0, as opposed to the 2-4-0 mark of Central Michigan.

Central Michigan vs. Ohio State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Ohio State 2 40% 78.7 143.5 65.2 139.7 142.3 Central Michigan 2 33.3% 64.8 143.5 74.5 139.7 140.8

Additional Central Michigan Insights & Trends

The Chippewas average only 0.4 fewer points per game (64.8) than the Buckeyes allow their opponents to score (65.2).

Central Michigan is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when it scores more than 65.2 points.

Central Michigan vs. Ohio State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 23.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Ohio State 1-4-0 0-1 3-2-0 Central Michigan 2-4-0 0-0 3-3-0

Central Michigan vs. Ohio State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Ohio State Central Michigan 10-6 Home Record 6-8 1-10 Away Record 3-12 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 2-8-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 74.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.7 68.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.8 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

