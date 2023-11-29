The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (4-3, 0-0 Horizon League) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-6, 0-0 Horizon League) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Calihan Hall. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Detroit Mercy vs. Oakland Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan

Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Detroit Mercy Stats Insights

The Titans are shooting 44.8% from the field, 2.1% higher than the 42.7% the Golden Grizzlies' opponents have shot this season.

Detroit Mercy is 0-4 when it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.

The Golden Grizzlies are the rebounding team in the nation, the Titans rank 320th.

The Titans put up 8.8 fewer points per game (63.5) than the Golden Grizzlies give up to opponents (72.3).

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Detroit Mercy Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Detroit Mercy scored 79.1 points per game last season, 5.2 more than it averaged on the road (73.9).

At home, the Titans allowed 69.3 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (78.8).

Beyond the arc, Detroit Mercy sunk more triples on the road (10.3 per game) than at home (9.9) last season, but it put up a lower percentage on the road (37.5%) than at home (38.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Detroit Mercy Upcoming Schedule