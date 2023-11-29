Wednesday's contest between the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (4-3, 0-0 Horizon League) and the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-6, 0-0 Horizon League) at Calihan Hall has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-64, heavily favoring Oakland to secure the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 29.

The matchup has no set line.

Detroit Mercy vs. Oakland Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Calihan Hall

Detroit Mercy vs. Oakland Score Prediction

Prediction: Oakland 80, Detroit Mercy 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Detroit Mercy vs. Oakland

Computer Predicted Spread: Oakland (-16.3)

Oakland (-16.3) Computer Predicted Total: 144.3

Detroit Mercy is 1-5-0 against the spread, while Oakland's ATS record this season is 7-0-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Titans are 3-3-0 and the Golden Grizzlies are 4-3-0.

Detroit Mercy Performance Insights

The Titans have a -104 scoring differential, falling short by 17.3 points per game. They're putting up 63.5 points per game to rank 342nd in college basketball and are giving up 80.8 per outing to rank 335th in college basketball.

The 27.2 rebounds per game Detroit Mercy averages rank 352nd in the nation, and are four fewer than the 31.2 its opponents pull down per contest.

Detroit Mercy makes 5.5 three-pointers per game (314th in college basketball), 4.8 fewer than its opponents (10.3). It is shooting 28.9% from deep (305th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 44.3%.

The Titans' 86 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 307th in college basketball, and the 109.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 361st in college basketball.

Detroit Mercy loses the turnover battle by 3.4 per game, committing 13.2 (259th in college basketball) while its opponents average 9.8.

