Detroit Mercy vs. Oakland November 29 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's Horizon League slate includes the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-3, 0-0 Horizon League) against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (1-2, 0-0 Horizon League), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Detroit Mercy vs. Oakland Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Detroit Mercy Top Players (2022-23)
- Antoine Davis: 28.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Gerald Liddell: 14.2 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Damezi Anderson: 9.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- A.J. Oliver II: 9.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- T.J. Moss: 5.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
Oakland Top Players (2022-23)
- Jalen Moore: 19.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Trey Townsend: 16.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Keaton Hervey: 11.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Blake Lampman: 10.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Rocket Watts: 8.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
Detroit Mercy vs. Oakland Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Detroit Mercy Rank
|Detroit Mercy AVG
|Oakland AVG
|Oakland Rank
|60th
|76.6
|Points Scored
|73.3
|136th
|318th
|75.3
|Points Allowed
|76.3
|332nd
|65th
|33.7
|Rebounds
|28.9
|319th
|7th
|11.5
|Off. Rebounds
|7.5
|272nd
|8th
|10.2
|3pt Made
|7.3
|192nd
|221st
|12.5
|Assists
|11.8
|281st
|122nd
|11.3
|Turnovers
|10.1
|25th
